‘Coronation Street’ boss Kate Oates has revealed that fans have plenty to look forward to this year, detailing which storylines will dominate the summer months. The soap’s executive producer has been busy devising plans for what will happen to characters including Aidan and Maria Connor, the mysterious Shona, and the the villain everyone loves to hate, Pat Phelan, and has now revealed her plans. Addressing what will happen when Maria is released from prison early, Kate told Inside Soap: “Aidan has let Maria down, and she’s furious. The problem is, Eva’s been so good to Maria - so is Maria’s anger with Aidan enough to make her hurt Eva, too?

ITV Will Aidan's affair be revealed?

“The other issue, though, is that the attraction between Aidan and Maria is still strong. This is an old-fashioned love triangle, and there’s a chance Aidan and Maria will restart their affair. So when Eva finds out, she’s going to be mad! “The question is, where will she channel that anger and who will be in her firing line?” Ah, there’s nothing better than a classic soap love triangle is there?

ITV Pictures We'll find out more about Shona

Meanwhile, viewers will get to find out more about Shona, who has a dark past. “Shona’s secret will be coming out soon - viewers won’t have long to wait to see her true colours,” Kate explained. “She has a scamp quality to her, but a good heart. There’s tragedy in her past, though, and she may have brutal choices in store.” And finally, there’s Pat Phelan, who isn’t going to be cleaning up his act anytime soon. “There’s major stuff coming up for Phelan and Eileen, and I’m very excited about it,” Kate said. “There’ll be some twists along the way that will really keep the audience gripped, and take them on an exciting journey.

ITV Pictures Pat has Eileen fooled

“Phelan fans should definitely keep watching - this story will be ramping up later in the summer, and well into the autumn. Eileen’s son Todd will try hard to protect his mum as he’s already on to Phelan, which can only be good.” At present, a number of other Weatherfield residents are having a difficult time, and it was recently revealed that there’s sorrow ahead for Sinead Tinker, who suffers a miscarriage. There’s also an upcoming exit, as Derek Griffiths has opted to leave the soap after just one year. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.