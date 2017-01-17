Michelle Connor and Steve McDonald are set to be united in grief in ‘Coronation Street’, when the times come to say farewell to their son, Ruairi.

Viewers recently saw Kym Marsh’s character suffer a stillbirth, and in the episodes since, Steve has struggled to provide the support his partner needs.

Now, things are set to get even tougher before they get better, and the Michelle ends up storming off after a heated row over lunch with Steve.

A number of Weatherfield residents then head out to find her, and it’s Robert Preston who stumbles upon a distraught Michelle.