    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/01/2017 00:02 GMT

    ‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Michelle Connor And Steve McDonald United In Grief As They Say Farewell To Stillborn Son

    It will be another difficult week for the pair.

    Michelle Connor and Steve McDonald are set to be united in grief in ‘Coronation Street’, when the times come to say farewell to their son, Ruairi.

    Viewers recently saw Kym Marsh’s character suffer a stillbirth, and in the episodes since, Steve has struggled to provide the support his partner needs.

    Now, things are set to get even tougher before they get better, and the Michelle ends up storming off after a heated row over lunch with Steve.

    A number of Weatherfield residents then head out to find her, and it’s Robert Preston who stumbles upon a distraught Michelle.

    ITV Pictures
    Robert extends a helping hand to a struggling Michelle 

    After he calls Steve to inform him she’s safe, a grieving Michelle then leans in for a kiss with Robert - will he give in to temptation? Or do the right thing?

    Instead of heading home, Michelle tells Robert she wants to go to the Chapel Of Rest and see her son, and the two friends stay there.

    When Steve later arrives, he finds Michelle asleep on the chair, and when she wakes up, she’s grateful to find her partner there.

    ITV Pictures
    Michelle and Steve decide not to invite any family or friends to the service 

    The couple then decide to hold a private funeral for their son, and Billy conducts the service with the two of them present.

    Next week’s episodes will end with Michelle and Steve briefly leaving Weatherfield and heading to Ireland to grieve privately.

    ITV Pictures
    It's been a tough week for the pair

    The storyline is set to continue when they return though, and Kym previously warned viewers that the “old Michelle” won’t be back for a long time.

    Simon Gregson has also spoken about the storyline, revealing his own personal experience with stillbirth.

    These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 23 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    MORE:uktv uk soapssoap spoilersCoronation Streetcoronation street spoilersKym Marshsimon gregson

