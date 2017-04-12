Bethany Platt is currently under the impression that she’s in a regular relationship with Nathan, unaware that he is actually grooming her to take part in a sex ring .

‘Coronation Street’ actor Christopher Harper has confirmed that his character Nathan Curtis will be leaving Weatherfield behind when his current storyline comes to an end.

And while it’s unclear exactly how the storyline will end, Christopher has now revealed that redemption is not on the cards.

He said (via Digital Spy): “He’s not going to hang around. It’s the right decision. What we really want is to tell it right.

“Anyone watching it who fears for themselves or someone else, will know that there is somewhere to go and that there’s a very supportive and very loving network of survivors out there who will help you get through it.

“For that reason, I think it’s really important that Nathan doesn’t get away with it.”

“I couldn’t imagine a place for him in ‘Coronation Street’, it’d just be wrong,” Christopher continued. “Especially if later on he got a romance and people went ‘aww he used to be really dodgy but he’s nice now’. No, he’s gotta go down.”