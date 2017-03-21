Peter Barlow’s sobriety could suffer a setback in ‘Coronation Street’ next week, when viewers see him steal a bottle of whiskey from the Rovers Return.
It all starts when Toyah Battersby dumps Peter, wrongly thinking that he’s been unfaithful to her and suffered an alcohol relapse.
Peter has actually done neither of these things, but despite his protests, Toyah and his own family refuse to believe him.
In a fit of rage and upset, Toyah then contacts her estranged husband Toby, telling him that she las left Peter wants to give their marriage another chance.
Chris Gascoyne’s character is then left devastated when he sees Toyah leaving Weatherfield in a car with Toby, and decides to steal a bottle of alcohol from the pub in the aftermath.
As the week continues, Toyah will grow unsure about whether leaving Peter was the right thing, as he grows more sorrowful and attempts to stay sober.
Will he give in to the demons? Or stay away from the alcohol?
It’s going to be a tough week for the whole Barlow family, as Daniel’s girlfriend Sinead will also tell her partner she’s had a miscarriage.
The couple have only been together for a matter of weeks, after first hooking up while she was with Chesney Brown.
These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 27 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.