Peter Barlow’s sobriety could suffer a setback in ‘Coronation Street’ next week, when viewers see him steal a bottle of whiskey from the Rovers Return.

It all starts when Toyah Battersby dumps Peter, wrongly thinking that he’s been unfaithful to her and suffered an alcohol relapse.

Peter has actually done neither of these things, but despite his protests, Toyah and his own family refuse to believe him.