Sally Webster is set for a distressing time in ‘Coronation Street’ later this month, when a prank caller tells her that her breast cancer has returned. To make matters worse, it comes at the end of what starts off as a strong week for Sally, who proudly gives an interview to Radio Weatherfield about the new range of mastectomy bras being made at the Underworld factory. She attends the radio interview with Jenny Bradley, and opens up about her own experiences of breast cancer, but sadly the story doesn’t end on a happy note.

ITV ﻿Sally was thrilled to be interviewed on Radio Weatherfield

When Sally returns home, she gets a distressing phone call from someone claiming to be her doctor, who informs her that her latest mammogram revealed that her cancer has returned. However, her daughters Rosie and Sophie later inform her that the phone conversation has been recorded and been shared online, in the midst of a flurry of online abuse she’s been subjected to lately. Her husband, Tim, then jumps in and insists that she delete her online accounts, but viewers will have to wait and see whether the matter is close to being resolved.

ITV Tim offers Sally his support