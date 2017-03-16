There’s a blast from the past in store for Sally Webster in ‘Coronation Street’, with the news that her sister is about to make a comeback to the cobbles after almost 30 years away.

Sally has already welcomed back her eldest daughter, Rosie, in recent times, but will now come face to face with another family member, when her younger sister Gina Seddon comes back on the scene.

It’s been 28 years since Gina was on our screens, and this time around, Digital Spy has reported she’ll be played by Connie Hyde, whose most significant role to date was playing Cathy Bradford in ‘The Bill’.