There’s a blast from the past in store for Sally Webster in ‘Coronation Street’, with the news that her sister is about to make a comeback to the cobbles after almost 30 years away.
Sally has already welcomed back her eldest daughter, Rosie, in recent times, but will now come face to face with another family member, when her younger sister Gina Seddon comes back on the scene.
It’s been 28 years since Gina was on our screens, and this time around, Digital Spy has reported she’ll be played by Connie Hyde, whose most significant role to date was playing Cathy Bradford in ‘The Bill’.
Given Sally’s shift in character to providing comic relief in recent years, largely due to her snobbish ways, we’re excited to see how she interacts with her sister after all this time, and specifically whether Gina can bring her down to earth a bit.
Teasing what’s in store for Sally, Corrie’s executive producer Kate Oates has said: “There will be another face from the Webster past making a return. Sal’s girls are back already, but someone else may soon be turning up who will extend the family even further.”
She also teased that things could be taking a turn for the worse between Sally and Tim, revealing: “Sally might be a snob, but she has a good heart and has worked hard to get where she has, working for the council. So the idea that she might be forced out is a frightening one.”
Kate recently hinted at three big stories ‘Corrie’ fans could look forward to in the coming months, including an “old-fashioned love triangle” and some “major stuff for Eileen and Phelan”.
