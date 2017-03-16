Coronation Street’s hard-hitting grooming storyline took a sinister turn on Wednesday (15 March) night, when Nathan Curtis promised a friend that he could be the first person Bethany Platt has sex with. The 16-year-old is currently under the impression that she is in a normal, loving relationship with Nathan - who is significantly older - but as viewers know, he has actually been grooming her.

ITV Pictures Lucy Fallon and Christopher Harper play Bethany and Nathan

In Wednesday’s show, Bethany attended a party at Nathan’s house, which was secretly a sex ring, and was stunned to find that all of the other guests were men, apart from Nathan’s accomplice Mel. A conversation between Nathan and his friend Neil then took place, and the former had to tell his friend that they would be waiting until Bethany is “ready” before doing anything.

The exchange was certainly a tough watch and many viewers took to Twitter to discuss it, while also praising the soap for tackling the issue:

As much as I am uncomfortable with Bethany's story line in #Corrie it is such an important issue that needs exposure! 🙌 — Lauren Booth (@Laurenoliviaaa) March 15, 2017

Poor Bethany at the 'Party of Pimps'. Naively unaware of how much danger she is in. But, its a storyline that NEEDS to be told. #Corrie — Lee (@JustMe_LeeB) March 15, 2017

Can't cope with this Bethany and Nathan storyline. Poor girl. It makes me sick!! #Corrie — Ayeshah 🐾 (@AyeshahRose) March 15, 2017

Well done #corrie No good putting bethany's story on after the watershed. Needs to be seen by those at risk. — Lisa Twigg (@Imlisawisa) March 15, 2017

I know they've got to do storylines that bring awareness to things but this whole Bethany/Nathan thing gives me the creeps. #corrie — Natalie (@nlk280) March 15, 2017

Earlier this week, charity Barnardo’s released guidelines for parents worried about their children becoming victims of sexual exploitation. In a blog published on the Huffington Post UK, Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan also praised the ITV soap. He wrote: “The programme makers Granada were right to tackle such a difficult subject. It’s an extremely serious but little-discussed issue and a light should be shone on it. “This kind of grooming, exploitation and abuse goes on under people’s noses every day so it’s vital that parents and carers, as well as teachers and other professionals, are able to spot the warning signs so children and young people can be protected.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

Childline - free and confidential support for young people in the UK - 0800 1111