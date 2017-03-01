Shayne has made his mark on Weatherfield since arriving back in 2015, and his on-screen alter-ego eventually found love with Eva Price, who is played by Catherine Tyldesley.

There’s (more) drama ahead for Shayne Ward ’s ‘Coronation Street’ character Aidan Connor, whose secrets could be out when Maria is released from prison early this summer.

But, the duo’s relationship could be in jeopardy as a source has promised that “fireworks are set to explode” when Maria - who secretly bedded Aidan - returns.

The insider told The Sun Shayne and Catherine have both had their contracts extended by 12 months, adding: “Aidan and Eva have been top value on Corrie and they’ve quickly made themselves one of the soap’s power couples.

“Producers took a chance on Shayne when they hired him for the gig but it’s one of the best decisions they could have made.

“Shayne and Catherine are firm friends off set and the cast are delighted they’re remaining on board.”

Maria was put behind bars at the start of 2017, and Aidan did pay her a visit despite after failing to support her in court.

Meanwhile, Eva recently found herself on the receiving end of Michelle Connor’s wrath, following the revelation that Steve McDonald is the father of Eva’s sister Leanne Battersby’s baby.

