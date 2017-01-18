It’s being claimed that Sinead and Chesney are set to split, at which point she’ll get closer to Daniel Barlow.

Sinead is reportedly set to be at the centre of a pregnancy storyline in ‘Coronation Street’ - but the baby’s father won’t be her current boyfriend Chesney Brown’s.

A source tells The Sun: “‘Coronation Street’ has already had its fair share of baby drama this year.

“But the cobbles will once again be rocked by a pregnancy bombshell as Sinead discovers she’s pregnant with her new boyfriend Daniel’s baby – shortly after they start dating.

“Sinead tries to keep it a secret at first but Daniel soon stumbles across her pregnancy test.

At first he thinks it might be her ex-boyfriend Chesney’s, but she assures him the baby is his.”

Naturally, Ken Barlow will apparently be very unhappy when he finds out about that his young son is about to become a father.

At the moment there’s plenty going on in Weatherfield, and Michelle Connor and Steve McDonald are currently mourning the loss of their son, who was stillborn.

Steve is also wracked with guilt over the fact he’s the father of Leanne Battersby’s baby, and it looks as though the secret could finally be about to come out.

