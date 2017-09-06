‘Coronation Street’ have revealed plans for their much-anticipated move to six episodes a week, revealing that the extra show will air on a Wednesday night at 8.30pm.

There’s not long to wait either, as the first extra show will be shown on 20 September.

From then onwards, ‘Corrie’ fans will have three double helpings a week, with two episodes airing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

McPix LtdREXShutterstock The set has been extended to allow for extra filming to take place

And for the for the inaugural week of extra ‘Corrie’, there’s plenty of drama in store, as viewers will finally get to find out if the two Connor men, Aidan and Johnny, will manage to marry their respective brides.

Meanwhile, Jim Moir - who you may know better as Vic Reeves - will also make his debut.

The soap’s cast and crew have been busy preparing for the extra half-hour of output a week since the change was first announced in June 2016.

In order to accommodate extra filming, they’ve extended the exterior sets extensively and never-before-seen areas of Weatherfield will finally be revealed.

Following a press event, which saw the scheduling move announced, ‘Coronation Street’ executive producer Kieran Roberts said: “Getting ready to deliver our extra weekly episode has taken our amazing team more than a year of hard work on everything from story-lining to studio building.

“Now we’re thrilled to be launching our extra weekly episode on Wednesday 20 September, at the heart of a truly unmissable week of high drama, high emotion and heartwarming comedy.”

