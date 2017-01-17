Steve McDonald could be set for drama in ‘Coronation Street’, as more Weatherfield residents discover that he is the father of Leanne Battersby’s baby. Simon Gregson’s character is currently mourning the loss of his and Michelle Connor’s baby, while feeling incredibly guilty for the fact he will still be becoming a parent again, after a secret night of passion with his partner’s friend. And now, as Steve struggles to support Michelle, trouble will be brewing on the other side of the street, when Nick Tilsley realises that Liz McDonald knows the truth about Leanne’s baby.

ITV Pictures Nick realises that Liz knows Leanne is carrying her grandchild

He makes the discovery when he walks in to find Liz giving Leanne a moses basket she had ordered for Michelle and Steve’s baby. As the penny drops, he lashes out at Liz, causing a furious Leanne to hit back at her partner.

ITV Pictures His reaction leaves Leanne stunned

When Toyah Battersby then walks in, Leanne admits the truth about who the father of her baby is. Later in the week, Peter Barlow and Nick will have yet another argument, as it’s revealed that Nick is planning to take Simon to live with him and Leanne in Edinburgh. The plan is news to Leanne, and an enraged Peter then reveals that he also knows the truth about Leanne’s baby, telling him that he will spill the beans if Nick isn’t careful.

ITV Pictures Meanwhile, Michelle and Steve are saying goodbye to their son

How will he react? And what does this all mean for Steve and Michelle? The couple are currently trying to cope following the stillbirth of their son, and next week’s episodes will see them decide to leave Weatherfield temporarily, and spend some time in Ireland. These ‘Coronation Street’ scenes air from Monday 23 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.