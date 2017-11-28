Last month a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman issued a statement confirming the actor had been charged.

The ‘ Coronation Street ’ star, who until recently played Todd Grimshaw in the ITV soap, was accused of sexually assaulting the two women in their thirties at a music venue in Manchester.

Bruno Langley has pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court to sexually assaulting two women.

It read: “Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 November 2017.

“At around 1am on Sunday 1st October 2017, police received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter.”

In court, Langley’s lawyer said the actor is “a man who has alcohol issues” who was “putting in a plea to avoid victims having to give evidence at a trial”.

Prosecutors told the judge that Langley grabbed his two victims “by the crotch”.

The first woman claimed she was sexually assaulted at around 1am on the night of Sunday 1 October at Band On The Wall in Manchester’s Swan Street.

A second woman came forward days later to allege she was sexually assaulted at the same venue on the same night.