Bruno Langley has pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court to sexually assaulting two women.
The ‘Coronation Street’ star, who until recently played Todd Grimshaw in the ITV soap, was accused of sexually assaulting the two women in their thirties at a music venue in Manchester.
Last month a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman issued a statement confirming the actor had been charged.
It read: “Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 November 2017.
“At around 1am on Sunday 1st October 2017, police received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter.”
In court, Langley’s lawyer said the actor is “a man who has alcohol issues” who was “putting in a plea to avoid victims having to give evidence at a trial”.
Prosecutors told the judge that Langley grabbed his two victims “by the crotch”.
The first woman claimed she was sexually assaulted at around 1am on the night of Sunday 1 October at Band On The Wall in Manchester’s Swan Street.
A second woman came forward days later to allege she was sexually assaulted at the same venue on the same night.
The court is now deciding whether to sentence him today.
As the allegations came to light, the 34-year-old was axed from ‘Coronation Street’, with his character swiftly written out of the soap to accommodate his departure.
Last month, a show spokesperson confirmed he had left the show, but said his departure was not linked to the sexual assault allegations.
“His contract ended on October 26th following an internal inquiry,” they told HuffPost UK. “This inquiry was separate to any police investigation and was independent of any inquiries they are making.”
Langley, who had played Todd Grimshaw for 16 years, also issued a statement addressing his ‘Corrie’ exit. It read: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on ‘Coronation Street’.
“Acting on the show has been the fulfillment of a personal dream.
“Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.
“I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period.
“I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so.”
The case continues.