Fans have suspected the youngster ever since she looked uncomfortable when the family gathered around Ken’s hospital bed, and she now joins a number of her family members on the official suspects list.

‘Coronation Street’ bosses have named a new suspect in the ‘Who attacked Ken Barlow?’ case , and it’s none other than his granddaughter, Amy.

The move comes at an interesting point, as next week’s episodes will see Amy call the police and give them new information, which leads to the arrest of Adam Barlow.

Adam has long suspected Tracy of being responsible for Ken’s fall, and he will grow even more suspicious when he makes a discovery about Ken’s will next week.

His arrest will be the second one to be made in relation to the accident, following Pat Phelan’s.

Unfortunately for the Barlows, Pat’s alibi checked out, which leaves many of them in the frame, along with Daniel Osbourne’s girlfriend Sinead Tinker.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.