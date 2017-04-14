All Sections
    ‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Who Attacked Ken Barlow? Soap Bosses Officially Name a New Suspect

    The police are still no closer to finding out the truth.

    ‘Coronation Street’ bosses have named a new suspect in the ‘Who attacked Ken Barlow?’ case, and it’s none other than his granddaughter, Amy.

    Fans have suspected the youngster ever since she looked uncomfortable when the family gathered around Ken’s hospital bed, and she now joins a number of her family members on the official suspects list.

    ITV Pictures
    Amy Barlow

    The move comes at an interesting point, as next week’s episodes will see Amy call the police and give them new information, which leads to the arrest of Adam Barlow.

    Adam has long suspected Tracy of being responsible for Ken’s fall, and he will grow even more suspicious when he makes a discovery about Ken’s will next week.

    His arrest will be the second one to be made in relation to the accident, following Pat Phelan’s.

    Unfortunately for the Barlows, Pat’s alibi checked out, which leaves many of them in the frame, along with Daniel Osbourne’s girlfriend Sinead Tinker.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    Conversations