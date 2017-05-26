For the past few months, the Barlow family have been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as they’ve tried to figure out who it was that left the pensioner for dead back in March .

The truth finally came out in Friday (26 May) night’s ‘Coronation Street’ , as it was revealed that Daniel Osborne was responsible for the attack on Ken Barlow.

And in Friday’s show the truth was finally revealed, as viewers saw a nervous Daniel retrieve a bloodied book from under his floorboards.

When Rob Mallard’s character began tracing Ken’s inscription into a new copy of the same book, it became clear that a cover-up was underway.

Meanwhile, Ken is currently convinced that Adam is the one who attacked him, and his grandson is currently under arrest.

The drama comes ahead a bumper week of episodes, which will see ‘Corrie’ move to the later slot of 9pm.

In next week’s episodes, viewers will see tensions rise between Ken and Daniel, and an argument between them leads to a final flashback for Ken, who realises that Daniel is his attacker.

Elsewhere on the street, there’s also more drama ahead for Bethany Platt, as abuser Nathan continues to groom her, while Nick Tilsley will leave Weatherfield for good.

