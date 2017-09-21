All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    21/09/2017 15:40 BST | Updated 21/09/2017 16:11 BST

    Corrie McKeague: New CCTV Images Released In Hunt For Missing RAF Airman

    He vanished without a trace one year ago.

    Detectives investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have released CCTV images of people who may have had some interaction with him on the night he went missing.

    The 23-year-old, from Fife, vanished on a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016.

    He was last seen on security cameras walking into a refuse area behind a Greggs bakery in Brentgovel Street.

    Suffolk Police
    Corrie McKeague has not been seen since 24 September 2016 

    This weekend a police “pod” will be present in the same area, handing out stills of people photographed on the night McKeague disappeared.

    A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Officers would like to stress that the individuals depicted are people who are not key witnesses, are not being treated as suspects and have no direct link with Corrie, but may have information that may help understand what happened to him.”

    Suffolk Police
    Suffolk Police would like to speak to this man wearing a red jacket, seen walking away from Flex nightclub 

    Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott added: “We would appeal directly to the public who were out in Bury St Edmunds exactly 12 months ago on the night he went missing and maybe a year on are once again back in the town centre this weekend.

    “We would ask the public to call us if they have fresh information that may be of benefit to the investigation.  We have deliberately placed the police pod on Brentgovel Street as we know this is the route Corrie took on that evening and hope our presence will jog someone’s memory.”

    Suffolk Police
    This woman was pictured in the doorway of Flex nightclub at around 2.23am 
    Suffolk Police
    The same woman was pictured again that night 
    Suffolk Police
    Officers would like to speak to this individual, who was pictured inside McDonald's at around 5.30am

    The investigation had earlier led to the theory that McKeague, who reportedly had a history of falling asleep in unusual places had nodded off in a dumpster, which was then taken to a landfill in Milton Cambridgeshire.

    In July Suffolk Police said extensive searches had yielded no trace of the serviceman and called off the search. A month earlier McKeague’s girlfriend April Oliver announced the missing serviceman had become a father with the birth of their daughter.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police on 01473 782019 or 101.

    Suffolk Police
    The same man from McDonald's pictured earlier that night at 4.30am
    Suffolk Police
    A man entering Flex nightclub 
    Suffolk Police
    The same man pictured with a woman pictured earlier in the series 
    Suffolk Police
    Another individual entering Flex nightclub at around 1.16am. Officers know this man and the three that follow in the series had a brief interaction with Corrie before they entered the club 
    Suffolk Police
    Suffolk Police
    Suffolk Police
    MORE:newsSuffolkCorrie McKeague

    Conversations