Detectives investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have released CCTV images of people who may have had some interaction with him on the night he went missing. The 23-year-old, from Fife, vanished on a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016. He was last seen on security cameras walking into a refuse area behind a Greggs bakery in Brentgovel Street.

Suffolk Police Corrie McKeague has not been seen since 24 September 2016

This weekend a police “pod” will be present in the same area, handing out stills of people photographed on the night McKeague disappeared. A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Officers would like to stress that the individuals depicted are people who are not key witnesses, are not being treated as suspects and have no direct link with Corrie, but may have information that may help understand what happened to him.”

Suffolk Police Suffolk Police would like to speak to this man wearing a red jacket, seen walking away from Flex nightclub

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott added: “We would appeal directly to the public who were out in Bury St Edmunds exactly 12 months ago on the night he went missing and maybe a year on are once again back in the town centre this weekend. “We would ask the public to call us if they have fresh information that may be of benefit to the investigation. We have deliberately placed the police pod on Brentgovel Street as we know this is the route Corrie took on that evening and hope our presence will jog someone’s memory.”

Suffolk Police This woman was pictured in the doorway of Flex nightclub at around 2.23am

Suffolk Police The same woman was pictured again that night

Suffolk Police Officers would like to speak to this individual, who was pictured inside McDonald's at around 5.30am

The investigation had earlier led to the theory that McKeague, who reportedly had a history of falling asleep in unusual places had nodded off in a dumpster, which was then taken to a landfill in Milton Cambridgeshire. In July Suffolk Police said extensive searches had yielded no trace of the serviceman and called off the search. A month earlier McKeague’s girlfriend April Oliver announced the missing serviceman had become a father with the birth of their daughter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police on 01473 782019 or 101.

Suffolk Police The same man from McDonald's pictured earlier that night at 4.30am

Suffolk Police A man entering Flex nightclub

Suffolk Police The same man pictured with a woman pictured earlier in the series

Suffolk Police Another individual entering Flex nightclub at around 1.16am. Officers know this man and the three that follow in the series had a brief interaction with Corrie before they entered the club

