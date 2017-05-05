New Ofcom guidelines which give broadcasters more flexibility in their election coverage could mean less airtime for UKIP, it has emerged.

Under new rules set out by the watchdog, broadcasters can base their editorial decisions around evidence of past and/or current electoral support.

Ofcom has removed the concept of ‘larger’ parties from its rules for party political broadcasts, which previously required media outlets to allocate at least two party election broadcasts to the main parties.

This could mean UKIP - which won more than 12% of the vote at the 2015 general election but has seen its support collapse in local elections overnight - will get less time on the airwaves.

TV insiders said the changes would make it easier to give less time to leader Paul Nuttall and other spokespeople - but the changes are unlikely to affect former leader Nigel Farage, who is a more frequent presence on our screens.