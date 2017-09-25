Could My Child Have Asperger's? Two Experts Share How They Missed The Signs In Their Children

Parents are being cautioned that they may be the last people to pick up on cues their child has Asperger’s, after two experts in the field revealed they failed to spot that their own children have the syndrome. Professor Tony Attwood is a clinical psychologist widely regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on the developmental disability and yet it took him 35 years to realise his son Will had the syndrome. And he isn’t the only one, Elaine Nicholson, CEO of UK charity Action for Asperger’s, didn’t discern her child had the syndrome until his school picked up on his “quirkiness” and sent them to a psychiatrist. “Despite recognising Asperger’s syndrome in one of my stepchildren, I did not see it in my own son, born seven years after my stepchild,” Nicholson told HuffPost UK. “Why? Because each child presented with different issues.”

Elaine Nicholson, CEO of Action for Asperger’s. Asperger or Asperger’s syndrome is a lifelong developmental disability that affects how people perceive the world and interact with others. It is part of the autism spectrum and is sometimes also known as ‘high functioning autism’. In the UK it’s now more common to receive a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) than Asperger’s. “An Asperger diagnosis was previously given to children and adults who were often of average or above average intelligence, who had fewer problems with speech but had difficulties with understanding and processing language,” explained Carol Povey, director of the Centre for Autism at the National Autistic Society (NAS). “Many people who were given this diagnosis continue to define themselves as having Asperger syndrome.” The NAS states that making a diagnosis of Asperger’s can be difficult, because the syndrome varies widely from person to person. “It is often diagnosed later in children than autism and sometimes difficulties may not be recognised and diagnosed until adulthood,” they explain. Nicholson is the mother of four children, two of whom are her stepchildren. The broad range of possible signs was exactly the difficulty Nicholson she ran into when looking at her own family. “My stepchild had quite significant speech and language issues that affected the production of his speech creating ‘babble’ and which affected him until he was 7+, but my own son did not suffer the same,” she explained. “He was creating sentences such as ‘how extraordinary is that new toy!’ at age 20 months. “Both did suffer speech and language issues but of varying degrees of difficulty. “Because our youngest son was not exactly like our older son, we thought that the little differences that made him, were not Asperger’s syndrome.”

PA Archive/PA Images Elaine Nicholson became the first person in the UK to be awarded with a Queens Honour (MBE) in Asperger’s syndrome and education on 11 November 2016.

Nicholson continued: “It was not until we took our second son to a psychiatrist to check out those differences - because by then his school had picked up on his quirkiness - that, upon interviewing him, and asking him ‘if I said to you pull your socks up...what would that mean?’ and our son gestured to pull his socks up... amongst other questions asked, that my husband and I, with mouths dropped open, realised that we were in fact looking at Asperger’s syndrome once more. “My husband is a GP, I was a counsellor working with children, our child’s grandmother worked as a teaching assistant in a special needs school, and with one child already previously diagnosed, none of us could see the Asperger’s syndrome condition in our second child.” Attwood faced a different problem when diagnosing his son - one of proximity. “We just thought he was a naughty, difficult, emotional kid,” he explained in an episode of ABC’s Australian Story.