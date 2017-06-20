Countryfile Live The 'Countryfile' team at Blenheim Palace

Speaking to HuffPost UK at the press launch of ‘Countryfile Live’, Matt explained: “It’s not a surprise to me for people to say, ‘Wow, ‘Countryfile’ is doing well in the viewing figures, what’s the secret to its success?’. “Well, the fact is, I love this world and I’ve grown up with and dedicated my life to it, why would people not like it too? “It seems odd for me that people would go ‘why is it popular?’, because it’s great. Adding that he’s “not at all” shocked when it beats ‘X Factor’, Matt said: “Right when we moved this to its evening slot [in 2009] I knew that it would be a big hit and I so wanted people to just experience the world that I love.”

PA Archive/PA Images Matt Baker

His co-presenter Ellie added: “It’s really nice that it gets recognised but I guess the joy of it, that we sit on quietly, is that it consistently does great things with the ratings. “Obviously in the summer the ratings go down a little bit because people are outside in the evenings, but in the winter, they consistently go pretty high. It’s not like we have a really peaky week. “We secretly delight at it but we’re quite a modest bunch. There’s no wrap party on Countryfile, it never ends - there’s no champagne corks popping.

Countryfile Live Fishing will be one of the activities on offer at the 'Countryfile Live' show