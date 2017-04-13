Couple Leaves Waitress $400 Tip, Then Offers To Pay Off Her Student Loan

A waitress was blown away when a couple left her an extremely generous tip, then came back to offer her financial help with her university fees and debt.

Cayla Chandara was working in Noi Thai Cuisine in Hawaii when she got chatting to the Australian couple.

She told them she’d moved to the area to study, but unfortunately, couldn’t afford to return to university.

Much to her surprise, when the couple paid their bill they also left her a $400 (£320) tip.