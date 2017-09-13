Coventry Police Officer Jokes About Shooting Black Suspect And Mocks Black Lives Matter

An investigation is underway after a police officer was filmed making racial comments to a young black man in Coventry.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, features a West Midlands Police constable telling Jack Chambers, 24: “You would be the first one I would shoot if I had a gun.”

He then asked: “Are you going to go all Black Lives Matter on us?”

West Midlands Police confirmed an official complaint has been received regarding the incident which took place during a search of a premises on 21 August.