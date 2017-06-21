Two men have died after a crane collapsed at a building site in Crewe, Cheshire Police said.

A crane collapsed in town late on Wednesday afternoon, trapping three people underneath.

Police said they rushed to the scene, a construction site in Dunwoody Way. One person, reportedly the crane driver, was airlifted to hospital with what police described as “unconfirmed injuries”.

The force later confirmed two men had died.

We're currently dealing with an incident in Dunwoody Way. A crane collapsed trapping 3 people - emergency services are working at the scene. — Crewe Police (@PoliceCrewe) June 21, 2017

Two fire engines were at the scene. The fire brigade said they were called to the incident at around 4.30pm.

“A crane has collapsed trapping three people underneath, emergency services are working at the scene,” Crewe Police said on Facebook.

Google Maps The Phoenix Leisure Park within Crewe

Local newspaper The Crewe Chronicle had photos of the scene and video of the air ambulance taking off.

Major incident at a site near to Bombardier in #Crewe A crane has collapsed trapping three people. Emergency crews are on the scene pic.twitter.com/J4ntHKvfWV — Leanne Palin (@ChronLPalin) June 21, 2017

Air ambulance was also in attendance on the Bombardier site in #Crewe and just taken off, believed to have one of the injured people inside pic.twitter.com/QqDFYwNsAz — Leanne Palin (@ChronLPalin) June 21, 2017

Police said in a statement: “At 4.30pm on Wednesday 21 June 2017, police were called to a new build site near Morrisons in Dunwoody Way in Crewe following reports of a collapsed crane.

“The crane collapsed trapping three people underneath - emergency services are working at the scene. One man has been airlifted to hospital with unconfirmed injuries.

“Dunwoody Way is closed at its junction of West Street near to Morrisons.

“The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”