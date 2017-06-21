Two men have died after a crane collapsed at a building site in Crewe, Cheshire Police said.
A crane collapsed in town late on Wednesday afternoon, trapping three people underneath.
Police said they rushed to the scene, a construction site in Dunwoody Way. One person, reportedly the crane driver, was airlifted to hospital with what police described as “unconfirmed injuries”.
The force later confirmed two men had died.
Two fire engines were at the scene. The fire brigade said they were called to the incident at around 4.30pm.
“A crane has collapsed trapping three people underneath, emergency services are working at the scene,” Crewe Police said on Facebook.
Local newspaper The Crewe Chronicle had photos of the scene and video of the air ambulance taking off.
Police said the scene of the incident had been divided into two sectors and a building inspector had been summoned.