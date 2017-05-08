Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Proves He Has The Football Gene, In Proud Parenting Moment

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo has passed on his football skills to his son Cristiano Junior, 6. This is after the father-of-one shared footage of his only son, playing in a match at the weekend where he scored a hat-trick.

So proud of my boy❤️️❤️️❤️️ hat trick👌👌🙏 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 6, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

Ronaldo, 32, shared two videos with his 100 million Instagram followers, of his boy sending the ball to the back of the net from halfway up the pitch, saying: “So proud of my boy.” The second was of him shooting a free kick, with the caption: “So proud of my little man. What a goal.”

so proud of my little man❤️what a goal👌👀⚽️siii A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross show in November 2015, Ronaldo spoke of his son’s ambition to become a goalkeeper, saying: “Yes, this is going to be a huge problem for me. He changes his mind every second. “You know kids, he is five and he changes his mind all the time but he’s going to be whatever he wants. I don’t make pressure because my father and my mum never made pressure to me so I’m not going to do this to my son.” The Portuguese International sports star, who plays for Real Madrid, himself scored a hat trick against rivals ‘Atletico Madrid’, his 42nd hat trick, this week.