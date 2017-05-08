Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Proves He Has The Football Gene, In Proud Parenting Moment

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo has passed on his football skills to his son Cristiano Junior, 6.
This is after the father-of-one shared footage of his only son, playing in a match at the weekend where he scored a hat-trick.
Ronaldo, 32, shared two videos with his 100 million Instagram followers, of his boy sending the ball to the back of the net from halfway up the pitch, saying: “So proud of my boy.”
The second was of him shooting a free kick, with the caption: “So proud of my little man. What a goal.”
Speaking on the Jonathan Ross show in November 2015, Ronaldo spoke of his son’s ambition to become a goalkeeper, saying: “Yes, this is going to be a huge problem for me. He changes his mind every second.
“You know kids, he is five and he changes his mind all the time but he’s going to be whatever he wants. I don’t make pressure because my father and my mum never made pressure to me so I’m not going to do this to my son.”
The Portuguese International sports star, who plays for Real Madrid, himself scored a hat trick against rivals ‘Atletico Madrid’, his 42nd hat trick, this week.
In 2010, Ronaldo announced on Facebook that he had become the father of a young boy and would have “exclusive guardianship, as agreed with the baby’s mother, who preferred to keep her identity confidential”.
The professional footballer, who rarely shares photos of his son, broke his silence on being a single father back in November 2015.
“When my son is older, I will explain what I felt and he will understand,” Ronaldo said during his documentary ‘Ronaldo’.
“It was always my dream to have a child young, when I was 25. Lots of people don’t have either a mother or a father. Having a father is enough.”