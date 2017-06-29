Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he has welcomed twin boys.

The Portuguese professional footballer, 32, shared the news on Facebook when announcing his team was out of the Portugal Confederation Cup.

The statement, posted on Thursday 29 June, read: “I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.”

Ronaldo continued: “I’m very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.”

Reports that Ronaldo had welcomed twin boys via a surrogate mother circulated in early June 2017. The twins were said to have been born on 8 June.