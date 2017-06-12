All Sections
    12/06/2017 09:34 BST

    Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Welcomes Twins Via Surrogate Mother

    The footballer is yet to confirm the news.

    Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly welcomed twin babies via a surrogate mother.

    The twins, who are said to have been named Mateo and Eva, were born on Thursday 8 June, according to The Mirror

    Ronaldo is already dad to seven-year-old Cristiano Jr. 

    In March 2017 it was first reported that Ronaldo was expecting twins, however he did not confirm the news.

    “He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with,” a source told The Sun at the time.

    “His mum Dolores will be there to lend a helping hand like she has been with little Cristiano.”

    We can’t wait to see a picture of the adorable tots. 

    Conversations