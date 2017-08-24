The white supremacist who filmed himself crying hysterically in fear of his life after he featured in a documentary saying the killing of 32-year-old Heather Heyer was “more than justified”, has turned himself in.

Christopher Cantwell surrendered to police in Lynchburg, Virginia where warrants for his arrest had been issued for two counts of illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and one count of malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.

He is being held in a regional jail whilst he awaits being transported to Charlottesville.