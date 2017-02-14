A move to reduce university tuition fees to £3,000 a year could be debated by Parliament after more than 130,00 people signed a petition.

The petition claims young people are being deterred from doing a degree due to high tuition fees, which are set to rise again in September to £9,250 a year.

Between 2006 and 2012, students paid up to £3,000 a year in tuition fees, before the figure was controversially tripled to £9,000, leading to huge student protests.