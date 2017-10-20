Cute Greeting Card Designs You Can Print Yourself

Have you noticed how expensive shop-bought cards have become? Save money and give your greetings cards that extra-personal touch making your own. Look online and you’ll find cards for every occasion and many are free to download and print out.
As a taster, we’ve found some of simple cards for those moments in your life when you want to say it with a personalised printed word.
Bluemountaincom
Whether it's a new job, passing an exam or starting a new chapter in their lives, your friends and family will appreciate these bright cards
you can personalise with their names before printing out.
Printthistodaycom
This template
gives you two images to print on one piece of A4 - genius! You can personalise them with image editor before printing or write your message after you've printed. If you're feeling particularly crafty, you can stick on googly eyes to the smiley ghost and hanging spiders (though the extra weight might mean you need to back the paper onto stiffer card). This template comes from the mother ship of free printables, printhistoday.com
.
Christmas-printables.com
This site
offers a choice of Christmas cards you can print out, ready to be folded in half and a message written inside. Choose from sweetly plump Santas, elegantly restrained Christmas bauble images or (our favourite) a stocking and snowflakes in seasonal red. Best of all, there's no need for time-consuming colouring-in, sticking on cotton wool beards or getting glitter over EVERYTHING. Result!
Cute-owl.com
This adorable but wise owl card works as a sweet birthday greeting for an adult or child. On the site cute-owl.com
there's a pick of (you guessed it) printable owl cards for every occasion.
4theloveoffoodblogcom
Whatever your reason for saying a big thank you
, this card is sure to make the recipient smile.
Homemade-gifts-made-easycom
This site
has a stock of printable Mother's Day cards to make your mum feel extra special. They even have helpful Mother's Day poems and quotes to include if you need an inspiration push.
Jennygollandesignscom
For Valentine's Day, special anniversaries or just because, this card
has got the 'aah' factor and is sized perfectly to fit on A4 for a neat fold and message inside.
Greetingsislandcom
Inside this free printable card the message reads 'I hope you have exponentially more fun than last year!' - the perfect card for a colleague if you're working in a data-driven, buzzword-bingo job. This site
also allows you to add stickers and insert photos.
Greetingsislandcom
If you've screwed up and wish you can take back those thoughtless words, sending a card
(especially a homemade one) with a heartfelt thoughtfully worded message can be the way to calm things down and get your friendship back on an even keel.