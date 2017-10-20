All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    20/10/2017 10:03 BST

    Cute Greeting Card Designs You Can Print Yourself

    Fun and free homemade cards are the way to go.

    JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images

    Have you noticed how expensive shop-bought cards have become? Save money and give your greetings cards that extra-personal touch making your own. Look online and you’ll find cards for every occasion and many are free to download and print out.  

    As a taster, we’ve found some of simple cards for those moments in your life when you want to say it with a personalised printed word.

    • 1 Congratulations!
      Bluemountaincom
      Whether it's a new job, passing an exam or starting a new chapter in their lives, your friends and family will appreciate these bright cards you can personalise with their names before printing out.
    • 2 Spooky (but kinda cute) Halloween cards
      Printthistodaycom
      This template gives you two images to print on one piece of A4 - genius! You can personalise them with image editor before printing or write your message after you've printed. If you're feeling particularly crafty, you can stick on googly eyes to the smiley ghost and hanging spiders (though the extra weight might mean you need to back the paper onto stiffer card). This template comes from the mother ship of free printables, printhistoday.com.
    • 3 Cheerful Christmas cards
      Christmas-printables.com
      This site offers a choice of Christmas cards you can print out, ready to be folded in half and a message written inside. Choose from sweetly plump Santas, elegantly restrained Christmas bauble images or (our favourite) a stocking and snowflakes in seasonal red. Best of all, there's no need for time-consuming colouring-in, sticking on cotton wool beards or getting glitter over EVERYTHING. Result!
    • 4 Special birthday cards
      Cute-owl.com
      This adorable but wise owl card works as a sweet birthday greeting for an adult or child. On the site cute-owl.com there's a pick of (you guessed it) printable owl cards for every occasion.
    • 5 Cards to say thank you
      4theloveoffoodblogcom
      Whatever your reason for saying a big thank you, this card is sure to make the recipient smile.
    • 6 Mother's Day cards
      Homemade-gifts-made-easycom
      This site has a stock of printable Mother's Day cards to make your mum feel extra special. They even have helpful Mother's Day poems and quotes to include if you need an inspiration push.
    • 7 Spreading the love cards
      Jennygollandesignscom
      For Valentine's Day, special anniversaries or just because, this card has got the 'aah' factor and is sized perfectly to fit on A4 for a neat fold and message inside.
    • 8 Funny birthday cards
      Greetingsislandcom
      Inside this free printable card the message reads 'I hope you have exponentially more fun than last year!' - the perfect card for a colleague if you're working in a data-driven, buzzword-bingo job. This site also allows you to add stickers and insert photos.
    • 9 Sorry!
      Greetingsislandcom
      If you've screwed up and wish you can take back those thoughtless words, sending a card (especially a homemade one) with a heartfelt thoughtfully worded message can be the way to calm things down and get your friendship back on an even keel.

    Conversations