A dad who used a nappy to stop the his burrito leaking is calling his idea a parenting “hack”, but we’re not quite sure.

Joe Fain, from the US, shared a photo of himself holding his lunch tucked into a (clean, we hope) nappy.

“My breakfast burrito is leaking and I don’t have any napkins in the car,” he tweeted on 23 June, using the hashtag # dadhacks.

My breakfast burrito is leaking and I don't have any napkins in the car. #dadhacks pic.twitter.com/T5aOcVgCnF — Joe Fain (@senatorfain) June 23, 2017

The premise of stopping the leaking burrito works, but we can’t help but think eating out of something that usually contains your baby’s bowel movements isn’t that appetising.

However, people on Twitter weren’t in agreement with us, as Fain was dubbed a “hero” for his parenting hack.

Gotta do what ya' gotta do 👍🏽 — SLR50 (@QuasPalouse) June 24, 2017

Being resourceful is a highly sought after attribute for elected officials. This is commendable. — Phill Crapidy🇺🇸🌹 (@PCrapidy) June 28, 2017

HERO — The Jimothy Journals (@LunchJournals) June 29, 2017

I have no idea about you or what you stand for, but I'd vote for you if geographically feasible. — Peebo Bryson (@mrpeebobryson) June 28, 2017

Ruth Peterson seems to know where we’re coming from.