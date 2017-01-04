The emotional moment a baby was born into his dad’s arms after an intense labour was caught on camera.

Jaydene Freund, birth photographer at Cradled Creations, said from her experience this birth “topped the emotions scale”.

The dad was able to hold his son, Theodore, as he was delivered.

“It was a very intense labour and transition for mum, so when dad finally had baby in his arms, there was an eruption of relief for everyone in the room,” Freund told The Huffington Post UK.

Cradled Creations

Freund explained that the family had planned to have the dad “catch” the baby.

When the baby’s head started to emerge, the mother shouted: “Go catch the baby”, so the dad ran over just as he was coming out.

“Moments later the baby’s body slid out and he was holding his son in the air with both hands,” Freund said. “He was overcome with emotion.”

The photographer also caught the mum’s relief as her son was born.

Cradled creations

It wasn’t long before Theodore was cradled in his dad’s arms again.

Cradled Creations

Freund continued: “As a birth photographer, I see a variety of emotions in a birth room. Sometimes there is boredom, disappointment, frustration, confusion, and sometimes there is bonding, love and joy.

“This birth topped the emotions scale. It was incredible to photograph such pure, elation.

“Capturing the rawness of birth is the highlight of my job.”

Also on HuffPost 'First Moments' Birth Photography 'First Moments' Birth Photography 1 of 37 Share this slide: Fermont Fotografie