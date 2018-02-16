Dads Can Pass Ovarian Cancer Risk To Daughters, Study Finds

Fathers can pass a gene linked to ovarian cancer to their daughters, a new study has found.

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women. It mainly affects those who have been through the menopause (typically aged 50 or over) but sometimes it can affect younger women too.

Researchers collected information about pairs of granddaughters and grandmothers and analysed the X-chromosome from 186 women affected by ovarian cancer. They found that cases of ovarian cancer linked to genes inherited from their father’s mum (paternal grandmother) had an earlier age-of-onset than cases linked to maternal genes.

More than 7,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year in the UK. It is thought the findings of the new study could lead to improved cancer screening and genetic risk assessments.