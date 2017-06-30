Two dads who were filmed dancing at a ‘Little Mix’ concert with their daughters have proven the band’s fans aren’t only young girls.
Neil Cooley, from London, and his friend Joe, had their daughters on their shoulders as they sung along to ‘Touch of Your Love’.
And Cooley even proved he was a big fan by wearing his own ‘Little Mix’ t-shirt.
Cooley tweeted the band after their concert on 26 June, writing: ”@LittleMix Me and Joe enjoyed your concert just as much as our girls did... Amazing show, loved it.”
In four days, the video has had more than 15,000 retweets and nearly 40,000 likes.
Speaking to HuffPost UK, Cooley said: “I’m shocked that the video has gone so viral.
“My intention was only for ‘Little Mix’ to see the video and to see how much fun my little girl and my mate’s little girl were having.
“Since it was shared the comments that have been received have been amazing.”
The two dads have been hailed as being “dad goals” on Twitter.