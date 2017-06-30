All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    30/06/2017 11:36 BST

    Dads Dance To 'Little Mix' At Concert With Daughters, Are Hailed As 'Dad Goals' On Twitter

    Rocking out.

    Two dads who were filmed dancing at a ‘Little Mix’ concert with their daughters have proven the band’s fans aren’t only young girls. 

    Neil Cooley, from London, and his friend Joe, had their daughters on their shoulders as they sung along to ‘Touch of Your Love’. 

    And Cooley even proved he was a big fan by wearing his own ‘Little Mix’ t-shirt. 

    Cooley tweeted the band after their concert on 26 June, writing: ”@LittleMix Me and Joe enjoyed your concert just as much as our girls did... Amazing show, loved it.”

    In four days, the video has had more than 15,000 retweets and nearly 40,000 likes. 

    Speaking to HuffPost UK, Cooley said: “I’m shocked that the video has gone so viral.

    “My intention was only for ‘Little Mix’ to see the video and to see how much fun my little girl and my mate’s little girl were having.

    “Since it was shared the comments that have been received have been amazing.”

    The two dads have been hailed as being “dad goals” on Twitter.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Dads Who Took Paternity Leave
    MORE:parentsFamilyDadsLittle Mix

    Conversations