Stars from the entertainment world have paid tribute to David Cassidy, following the sad news of his death.
David’s family announced the TV star and singer had died in the early hours of Wednesday (22 November) morning, and messages from famous faces including Piers Morgan, Dawn French and Ben Stiller were soon shared online:
David’s death came after a period of ill health, which saw him hospitalised over the weekend.
Announcing his death, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy.
“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”