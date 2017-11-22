Actor and singer David Cassidy has died at the age of 67, his family have announced.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

After finding fame on TV, David went on to become a teen pop idol in the 1970s, thanks to his boyish good looks and a catalogue of catchy hits.