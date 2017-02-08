Several people have been injured after an incident at Dalston Kingsland overground station in east London.

Metro initially reported that an electrical fault on the train caused an explosion, but the London Fire Brigade has since confirmed that the incident was caused by a workman’s drill.

It said the tool had “overheated and started smoking. Firefighters extinguished the battery and placed it in a bucket of sand.”

Hackney Council said the incident had left “several walking wounded” and had led to the station being evacuated.

The fire service said three commuters at the scene were treated for minor injuries.

Aaron Webb wrote on Twitter that there had been “sheer terror and panic on board” the train, while another commuter said “many people fell and were trampled by the crowd”.