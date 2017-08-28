Notting Hill Carnival has delivered an unlikely social media star in the from of a dancing police officer throwing some sick shapes and earning the respect of revellers in the process.
PC Daniel Graham, 34, flirted with fame when he made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent. But few onlookers appeared to be aware of his background as he was encouraged to bust some moves.
A clip was shared widely on Twitter and Facebook.
After initially appearing reluctant to go beyond his first few moves, PC Graham seemed to take heart from a soundsystem MC bellowing: “He’s not feds, he ain’t police, you must be an undercover raver.”
As he got the bit between his teeth, the MC provided further encouragement, chanting “go 5-0, go 5-0”.
Phemmy Nice, who captured the clip at Carnival, told the London Evening Standard he “turned it up big time” and said he respected the police officer showing his human side.
“I believe police are human so the joy of free mind and socialising should be expressed whenever,” he said.
Graham said after his BGT audition that he danced publicly “in the hope that I can show a human side to the police and try to break down some barriers”.