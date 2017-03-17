A 21-year-old man who admitted rape after having sex with a 12-year-old girl has walked free from court. Daniel Cieslak wept after police informed him of the girl’s age, having believed she was 16, Glasgow’s High Court heard. Cieslak met the girl at a taxi rank at 4am and later had sex with her at a flat in Edinburgh in 2015.

Press Association Daniel Cieslak was given an absolute discharge from Glasgow's High Court (pictured)

He pleaded guilty to the rape, but on Friday he was given an absolute discharge. Judge Lady Scott noted Cieslak had been subjected to “considerable pressure and distress from the burden of this prosecution.” Cieslak, who quit his college course and suspended plans to go to university was “crying and holding his head in his hands” when he learned the girl’s true age.