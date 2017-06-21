Film star Daniel Day-Lewis has announced he is retiring from acting.

The Academy Award-winning actor issued a statement revealing his decision, insisting it was a “private” matter and he would not be commenting further.

A representative for the British star said: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor.

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

PA Archive/PA Images Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel, now 60, began his acting career as a teenager, making his film debut in 1971′s ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’.

He went on to star in films including ‘A Room With A View’, ‘In The Name Of The Father’, ‘The Boxer’ and ‘Gangs Of New York’.

He has also won the Oscar for Best Actor three times - first for ‘My Left Foot’ in 1990, ‘There Will Be Blood’ in 2008, and most recently for ‘Lincoln’ in 2013.

As well as his big screen roles, Daniel has also acted in a number of stage plays, including adaptations of ‘Dracula’, ‘Hamlet’, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and ‘Oh! What A Lovely War’.

His final role will be in upcoming film ‘Phantom Thread’, where he plays fashion designer Charles James in the drama based on the fashion world of 1950s London. It is due for release on Christmas Day.