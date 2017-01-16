All Sections
    16/01/2017 10:22 GMT

    Danielle Lloyd Blasts Celebrity Big Brother's Nicola McLean And Ex-Husband Jamie O'Hara

    'We were all just laughing at them.'

    Danielle Lloyd has come out swinging against ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, following his behaviour towards fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate, Nicola McLean.

    Last week, Jamie and Nicola made headlines following a boozy night in the house, during which they were seen planting kisses on one another, saying how much they “loved” each other and were later accused by viewers of flirting.

    Although Nicola has since insisted she has a “free pass” to behave that way due to her husband’s own infidelity, Danielle has now blasted the pair, in a new interview with OK! magazine.

    Neil Mockford via Getty Images
    Danielle Lloyd

    She told the magazine their behaviour “made her cringe”, explaining: “I had people messaging me saying they had to turn it off because they were hiding behind pillows watching it.

    “I watched in the hairdressers and we were all just laughing! I wouldn’t be surprised if something happens between them in the house.”

    Channel 5
    Nicola McLean and Jamie O'Hara in 'CBB'

    Danielle also stated she felt that Nicola - who she fell out with in recent years - had “always fancied Jamie”, adding: “She’s obviously really hurt about Tom [Williams, her husband] cheating on her.

    “If she hadn’t referred to me as a ‘wannabe WAG’ and implied I am a ‘dickhead’ I’d probably stick up for her. Working at a relationship which is damaged is hard.”

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Nicola McLean with husband Tom Williams

    She also concluded that following Jamie’s time on ‘CBB’, her relationship with him was “non-existent”, admitting she felt “humiliated” by him taking part in the show.

    “He’s obviously never respected me, because he humiliated me,” she claimed, “And now I feel like he’s humiliating me again.

    “I’m getting daily abuse since he’s been in there. Even if I post a picture of a meal, it’s like: ‘Did Jamie pay for that, you slag?’ or ‘You’re such a c*** taking your husband’s money’. I don’t deserve that.” 

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Jamie and Danielle split in 2014

    Danielle previously took part in ‘CBB’ 10 years ago, during which time she and some of her fellow contestants were accused of racism for their behaviour towards eventual winner Shilpa Shetty.

    OK

    Read Danielle’s full interview in the new issue of OK! Magazine.

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

    Conversations