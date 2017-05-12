Danniella Westbrook Backtracks On 'EastEnders' Return Claims After Bosses Deny Comeback

Danniella Westbrook has backtracked on her claims she’s set to return to ‘EastEnders’, after soap bosses denied they were true.

During an appearance on ‘Loose Women’ on Thursday (12 May), the star told the panel she would be reprising her role as Sam Mitchell by the end of the year.

However, shortly afterwards, a spokesperson for the show insisted this was not the case, saying there were “no plans” for Danniella to return.