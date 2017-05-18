The boyfriend of a pregnant British woman killed in Thailand has been charged in connection with her death.
Sophie Emma Rose Anderson, originally from Lancashire, died in a crash in Thalang, Phuket, on Monday.
The 41-year-old, who was six months pregnant, fell off a scooter driven by her British boyfriend Danny Glass, 29. She was crushed to death by an 18-wheel lorry.
Glass, from Margate, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The truck driver Natt Awut Timsue later surrendered himself to police.
“Both men are being held responsible for the death of Ms Anderson, because both were driving recklessly,” Lt Col Sanit Nookong of Thalang Police told The Phuket News.
He added: “Right now, the investigation is not yet closed because we are still waiting for the autopsy to be released. Then they will go to court.”
Glass wrote on Facebook: “Tragic news my girlfriend died in a scooter accident we had today… I am in total shock as I’ve lost the most precious person I’ve ever connected with.”
He added: “She was also pregnant so I lost my child too.”
Anderson, who was a passionate breastfeeding vlogger, last gave viewers of her YouTube channel Sophie’s Joy an update on her pregnancy on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are in contact with the Thai police and are providing consular support to a British man following a road traffic accident in Phuket.”
A crowdfunder has been set up to raise funds for the care of her five-year-old son Shaye from another relationship.