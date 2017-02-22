NASA May Have Found Evidence Of Mysterious Dark Matter In The Andromeda Galaxy

The matter we can see around us makes up just 5% of space. The rest is made up of dark matter, an invisible substance, and dark energy, a force that pushes the universe apart and acts as a channel for dark matter and matter to interact.

Or so goes the theory.

In reality, it’s difficult to prove the existence of an unobservable matter.

But now scientists at NASA have lent weight to the theory with the discovery of mysterious signals at the heart of the neighbouring Andromeda galaxy.

The signals are gamma rays, the highest energy form of light, produced by the universe’s most energetic phenomena.

The data, observed by NASA’s Fermi gamma-ray telescope, suggests the rays are confined to the centre of the galaxy, rather than spread through it.

Why? Well, scientists think the emissions may come from several undetermined sources, one of which is suspected to be dark matter.