Daughters of Manchester Bombing Victim Receive Letter From Police Officer Who Comforted Dying Mum

The daughters of a woman who died during the Manchester bombing have received a touching letter from the police officer that comforted her.

Harriet and Isabelle Taylor appeared on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ to appeal for the officer who comforted their mum to come forward.

Their mum, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, was one of 22 people who died after the attack at the Arianna Grande concert in May.

The sisters said learning that a young police officer held their mum’s hand as she died gave them “comfort that she wasn’t alone”.

Much to their surprise, ITV tracked down the police officer, Jessica Bullough, who wrote them a letter.