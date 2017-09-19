Daughters of Manchester Bombing Victim Receive Letter From Police Officer Who Comforted Dying Mum

The daughters of a woman who died during the Manchester bombing have received a touching letter from the police officer that comforted her.
Harriet and Isabelle Taylor appeared on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ to appeal for the officer who comforted their mum to come forward.
Their mum, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, was one of 22 people who died after the attack at the Arianna Grande concert in May.
The sisters said learning that a young police officer held their mum’s hand as she died gave them “comfort that she wasn’t alone”.
Much to their surprise, ITV tracked down the police officer, Jessica Bullough, who wrote them a letter.
Although British Transport Police officer Jessica did not feel ready to appear on the show, she asked host Lorraine Kelly to read out a letter to Harriet, 25, Isabelle, 20, and their sister Lily, 22, in which she said their mum would be so proud of them.
“To Harriet, Lily and Isabelle, I want to start by saying that I can’t imagine what you girls have been going through for the past few months since the loss of your mum,” the letter said.
“Jane sounded like such an amazing, wonderful, fun-loving lady who would be so proud of you girls right now.
“I believe you’ve been trying to find me now for the past few months - I can understand that’s proven difficult but now, with the help of ITV, they’ve been able to make contact with me.
“I’ve also for the last few months thought about Jane and her family with the hope of finding you and meeting you one day.
“I really hope this can be arranged soon as I would be honoured to meet you girls. Lots of love from Jessica Bullough from the British Transport Police.”
Lorraine said her show would help arrange a meeting between the sisters and Jessica in private.
