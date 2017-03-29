We never thought we’d see the day, but David Beckham has proved he is actually capable of taking a bad picture.
The footballer looks unrecognisable and a far cry from his usual highly polished look thanks to a nasty facial scar and manky teeth.
But fear not people, it’s all in the name of art and is just a temporary look for the former footballer.
Phew.
David took to Instagram to share the snap with fans, which was taken on the set of the forthcoming film, ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’.
The big screen adaption of the legendary tale is directed by Becks’ mate Guy Ritchie, and also stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Eric Bana and Katie McGrath.
David has a small role playing the Blackleg Leader, but it isn’t his first time he’s appeared on the big screen.
We all remember his role as a Projectionist in the ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.’, right?
OK, maybe not.
Guy Ritchie bigs up Becks’ performance in ‘King Arthur’ in the new issue of Total Film magazine, insisting he nailed his part.
“He’s properly acting,” he told the mag. “It’s important that there’s a veil in front of him. But he’s not too distracting, is he? He delivers his lines well, and he just felt like the right step.”
We have a feeling King Arthur’s sword is the closest the sportsman is going to get to one anytime soon, after leaked emails appeared to show his disappointment at missing out on a knighthood, despite his past work with Unicef.
However, the man himself later addressed the leak from earlier this year, insisting the emails were “hacked and doctored” to “deliberately” paint him in an unfavourable light.
The star has served as an ambassador for Unicef since 2005, launching 7: The David Beckham Unicef Fund 10 years into their partnership, which specifically aims to help children who are in danger.
Way back in 2003, David was made an OBE for his services to football by the Queen, the same that year that he moved from Manchester United to play for Real Madrid.
The new issue of Total Film is on sale on Fri 7 April.