The footballer looks unrecognisable and a far cry from his usual highly polished look thanks to a nasty facial scar and manky teeth.

We never thought we’d see the day, but David Beckham has proved he is actually capable of taking a bad picture.

But fear not people, it’s all in the name of art and is just a temporary look for the former footballer.

Phew.

David took to Instagram to share the snap with fans, which was taken on the set of the forthcoming film, ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’.

The big screen adaption of the legendary tale is directed by Becks’ mate Guy Ritchie, and also stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Eric Bana and Katie McGrath.

David has a small role playing the Blackleg Leader, but it isn’t his first time he’s appeared on the big screen.

We all remember his role as a Projectionist in the ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.’, right?

OK, maybe not.