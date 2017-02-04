David Beckham has responded to claims on the front page of The Sun which suggested he’d involved himself in charity work with the intention of getting a knighthood.

According to so-called hacked emails from as far back as 2013 - acquired by Football Leaks, the sport equivalent of WikiLeaks - Beckham was reportedly furious to have missed out on a knighthood, despite his past work with Unicef.

The Sun also claimed he’d blasted the committee in charge of the honours system in the messages in questions, though the man himself has now addressed these reports, insisting the emails were “hacked and doctored” to “deliberately” paint him in an unfavourable light.