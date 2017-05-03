David Beckham's Birthday Meal Consisted Of A Very Bizarre Take On Gammon, Egg And Chips

David Beckham celebrated his 42nd birthday with a pretty outrageous meal.
While most of us would ring in another year with a nice takeaway or a meal out, the footballer opted for an unusual, homemade take on the British classic of gammon, egg and chips.
What should have been a relatively normal meal choice was accompanied by a rather bizarre array of sides including tinned pineapple, coleslaw, mushy peas AND beans.
The footballer shared a photo of his birthday ‘dinner of choice’ on Instagram stories on 2 May.
People were quick to comment on the bizarre selection.
Sorry Becks but we don’t think this meal idea will be taking off anytime soon.