It takes quite some doing to equal David Bowie in the style stakes, but one woman who has proven herself to be more than up to the job is his wife Iman .

The couple married in 1992 and the ‘Black Star’ singer is widely quoted as saying:

“You would think that a rock star being married to a supermodel would be one of the greatest things in the world. It is.”

On 10 January 2016, the first anniversary of Bowie’s death Iman shared a touching tribute to her husband on Instagram.

The joy Bowie and Iman found in their relationship is evident in the contagious smiles they always wore in each other’s company, and this is what makes their public appearances as a couple so appealing to watch, as evidenced in the photos below.

Scroll down to see 13 times Bowie and Iman’s couple dressing was on point:

Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images When they dressed as heroes just for one day at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, on 5 May 2008 in New York.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images When they were the ultimate 90s power couple on April 4, 1991 at Spago Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images When Iman made sure Bowie was photo ready on the red carpet at the 4th Annual 'Black Ball' Concert for 'Keep A Child Alive' on 25 October 2007.

Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images When he praised her "dramatic and elegant" style on their way in to the CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony, on 7 June 2010 in New York, US, where she was presented with the Fashion Icon Award.

Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images When she tenderly fixed his hair at the DKMS' 5th Annual Gala: Linked Against Leukemia on April 28, 2011 in New York.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images When Iman wore Thakoon Panichgul and Bowie wore an Aquascutum shirt and suit with Yves Saint Laurent pocket handkerchief - and they couldn't keep their hands off each other - at the Hammerstein Ballroom during Keep A Child Alive's Black Ball on 15 October 2009 in New York.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images When they ensured their suits weren't too 'matchy' at the 'Poiret: King of Fashion' Costume Institute Gala in New York, in May 2007.



When asked if they ever share clothes Iman remarked: "No! Honey, I have hips… I will never fit."

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images When he protected both of their hair-dos from the rain at a party for Barni's on 21 November 1991 at La Midori in New York.

Robin Platzer/Twin Images via Getty Images When they unexpectedly nailed the grunge look at the premiere of 'Hannibal' on 5 February 2001 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images When they looked better than most of us manage on our wedding day at the Costume Institute Benefit Dance: 'Party of the Year' in New York.

Kevin.Mazur via Getty Images When they stuck a sartorial middle finger up to people who think "you should dress for your age" at Bowie's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, in January 1997.

Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images



“We have fun with each other," When he matched his hair to her dress in 1993.“We have fun with each other," said Iman. He’s very English in a way that he’s a gentleman.”