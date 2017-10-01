David Gauke has revealed he would like to be chancellor of the exchequer one day.

The work and pensions secretary, who spent seven years as a Treasury minister before being promoted to the cabinet by Theresa May, admitted his ambition during a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference hosted by HuffPost UK.

“Maybe one day actually to be honest, maybe one day I would like to do that,” he said when asked if he would like to be chancellor.

“I work very closely with Philip [Hammond], I think he is an excellent chancellor and just what we want.”

“Years down the line when the family is a bit older then maybe one day I would like to do that.”