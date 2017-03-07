David Walliams Speaks Out Amid 'The Nightly Show' Backlash

David Walliams has responded to the criticisms levelled against ‘The Nightly Show’, following his week-long stint hosting the first few episodes of the show.

The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge was mauled by critics and viewers alike for his efforts on ITV’s latest venture, which debuted last week, and he’s now admitted that he wasn’t ready for quite how harsh the reviews would be.

However, when discussing the backlash on Tuesday’s (7 March) ‘BBC Breakfast’, he suggested much of the criticism came from viewers who were annoyed that ITV’s ‘News At 10’ had been pushed from its time slot for ‘The Nightly Show’.