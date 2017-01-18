Six months after the FBI admitted defeat in the infamous DB Cooper skyjacking case, intriguing new evidence has emerged. The agency had described its probe into the mystery of Cooper, who vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 into a freezing rain wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in cash, as one of the longest and most exhaustive in its history. The agency said it will preserve evidence from the case at its Washington, DC headquarters, but it won’t act on further tips unless people find parachutes or Cooper’s money.

Handout . / Reuters Artist sketches released by the FBI of a man calling himself DB Cooper, who vanished in 1971 with $200,000 in stolen cash after hijacking a commercial airliner

Now a group of amateur scientists known as Citizen Sleuths have analysed microscopic particles from Cooper’s clip-on tie, which he left on his seat before exiting the aircraft. It revealed the presence of elements including cerium, strontium sulphide and pure titanium, which the group describes as “rare and exotic” at the time, thus narrowing the field of possible suspects. One place they were being used was for Boeing’s high-tech Super Sonic Transport plane, which was developed with government funding in the 1960s and 1970s.

Handout/ Reuters Some of the stolen $20 bills recovered after DB Cooper leapt from the plane

Lead researcher Tom Kaye told King5 he wonders if Cooper was a Boeing employee or contractor who wore a tie to work. He said: “The tie went with him into these manufacturing environments, for sure, so he was not one of the people running these (manufacturing machines). He was either an engineer or a manager in one of the plants.” Kaye is appealing to the public, particularly those with experience in the aerospace industry in the Northwest around the time, to contact Citizen Sleuths with theories on what those materials could have been used for. He added: “Someone may be able to look at those particles and say ‘Oh my gosh. I know what that means having those particles on the tie.’”

Associated Press This is the Northwest Airlines jet hijacked by DB Cooper in 1971