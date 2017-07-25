Dead Sperm Whale That 'Washed Up' In Paris Is Teaching Us All An Important Lesson

If you’re planning a romantic mini-break to Paris, you might be planning to visit Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, and eat your body weight in Brie.

What you probably won’t be expecting to come across on your travels, is a dead sperm whale washed up on the banks of the river Seine.

But for visitors to the city of love this weekend, that’s exactly what they will be seeing (and smelling) after the rotting 50-foot-long creature appeared in the city centre overnight.